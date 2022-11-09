POPE, Tommy G.



Age 84, of Dayton, departed Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiree of Chrysler Motors and an avid fisherman. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Pope, his parents Paul and Eva Pope. He is survived by sisters Barbara Jean Hill and Janet Turner Sue (William); brother Billy (Bonnie) Pope; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10-11 AM, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Committal Service and Military Honors follow from 11:00-11:30am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery



