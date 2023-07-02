Pittman, Stephen Lee "Steve"



Steve Pittman passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, June 27th surrounded by his wife and six children. Steve was a devout Christian that gave his heart to Christ on July 3rd, 2008. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted Wife of 30 years Tonya Spencer-Pittman as well as his children Stephen Pittman, Mary Pittman, Jenna Pittman, Lilah Pittman, Johnny Pittman, Memphis Pittman, Adam Pittman, Stephenie Pittman, and Kalyssa Pride. His service will be held on Monday the 3rd at Breathitt Funeral home in Jackson, Ky.



