PHILLIPS, Elizabeth



Blackburn "Liza"



Elizabeth (Liza) Blackburn Phillips, daughter of Tom Blackburn, legendary Dayton Flyers basketball coach, and Libby Blackburn, remembered as "The Mother of Dayton Flyers Basketball", passed on 9/2/22. Liza was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer only 2 months ago and battled heroically with treatments including chemotherapy.



Liza was born in Dayton, Ohio, on 11/08/51 and attended Harmon Elementary and Oakwood High. She then graduated from Hollins College and Florida State University with a master's degree. Liza, husband Doug, and Skeeter, our 5-month-old puppy, mostly live in their home at Cliffs Valley, a golf and tennis community on the border of S.C. and N.C. and sometimes in their home in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, S.C.



Liza is survived by Doug Phillips, her husband and longtime best friend. She was predeceased by son William Bentley Thomas. Other surviving individuals include stepdaughter Dr. Sara Morris and Sara's daughter Beth and husband Bob; stepson Jimmy Robertson; Liza's longest and dearest friend Wendy Talbott Flowers and Wendy's daughter Sarah Schaff; and Skeeter Phillips.



Liza was a kind and caring person and loved animals, especially dogs. She also enjoyed gardening, reading, and yoga. She played pickleball, golf, and bridge. Liza loved travel most of all and experienced innumerable exciting and scenic adventures to many foreign countries. She even had trips still lined up for us to Wales, New Zealand and Patagonia. And she really loved the West, especially Yellowstone N.P. Liza was such a great partner in so many exciting adventures; like a 7-day raft trip on the rapids of the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, winter snowmobiling in Yellowstone, hiking in the Swiss Alps, and snorkeling in the Red Sea of Jordan. There were also many memorable visits to famous art museums in Europe and the U.S. Liza is loved and remembered by all for her grace as she epitomized grace in how she carried herself and her daily actions including remembering and tending to details affecting others. This endeared Liza to all. We always recognized our many blessings; and I wanted to share some of the wonders of Liza!



A memorial service will be held at St. John in The Wilderness Episcopal Church in Flat Rock/Hendersonville, N.C. on 9/24/22, at 2:00, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, Liza requests donations to The National Park Trust, 401 East Jefferson St., Suite 207, Rockville, MD 20850.

