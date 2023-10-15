Peterson, John A.



John A. Peterson, age 83, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023 surrounded by family. He was born May 30, 1940 in Elmira, New York, the son of Anders Adolf Peterson and Evelyn (Johnson) Peterson. He is preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy (Hayden) Peterson, his children Elizabeth (Peterson) Cooke (Jake), Andy Peterson, and John H. Peterson (Michelle), his grandchildren, Gus and Grace Cooke, Emily and Owen Peterson, and Austin (Kristy) and Cole Peterson, his siblings, Karin (Peterson) Howland and Eric Peterson, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



John completed a Ph.D. in metallurgical engineering in 1967 with studies in solid state physics at Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, OH. He spent his career at Armco Research in Middletown. John and his family embraced Middletown and quickly became lifelong fans of the Middletown Middies. He was an honorary engineering faculty member at the University of Dayton and was recognized as a Fellow by the American Society of Materials (ASM).



As a lifelong learner, John's interests were broad and included fly fishing, tennis, singing in the choir, running, golf, basketball, softball, photography, reading, gourmet food, supporting the Middies, following live and broadcast sporting events, collecting witty phrases and puns, sharing mathematical facts, and entertaining friends among a few. He had a keen interest in World War II history and all things aviation and included activities at the Air Force Museum in Dayton routinely.



John's leadership skills surfaced as an Eagle Scout in his youth. He was committed to the community, serving on the boards of the Middletown YMCA, Middletown Tennis Club, United Way, and the Middletown Community Foundation as well as the OPRS Foundation and corporate board. He was honored to receive the Stuart Ives Memorial Award for Service to Youth (YMCA) in 1995 as well as the Roland P. Ely, Jr. President's Award for contributions to the Middletown Community Foundation. Not one to sit back in retirement, John later served as director of the Miriam Knoll Foundation, treasurer of the Miami Presbytery, and most recently treasurer of the Woods II condominium board.



John was the steady fan of and role model for his entire family with a deep love of his six grandchildren He collected articles, notes, pictures, and learned about their own passions and interests so he could share tales with anyone along with words of wisdom and guidance for all.



A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00pm on October 23, 2023 immediately followed by a funeral service at 5:00pm officiated by Pastor Ed McNulty at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Warren and Butler Counties or First Presbyterian Church of Middletown.



