PETERS, Margaret Evelyn



Our family's truly beloved Margaret Evelyn Peters passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022, at the age of 86. She was a remarkable lady who generously shared her extraordinary talents with our family, countless others in Dayton, and



beyond. She was a faithful Christian, quintessential educator with a passion to inspire her students to achieve, noted historian and author, community activist and volunteer. Margaret was a tireless advocate for opening opportunities for our children; for equality, equity and justice for us all; and for the betterment of our City of Dayton. A memorial service will be held, with Rev. Dr. Rockney Carter, Zion Baptist Church, officiating, on Saturday, May 7th, at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Senior Pastor Jay D. McMillen. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to the start of service at 12:00. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Avenue. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to World Vision or Children International, two of Margaret's favorite charities.

