PENCE, Phyllis

PENCE (Dickey), Phyllis Mae



Age 83 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022. She was born March 24, 1939 in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Lowell and Opal (Martindale) Dickey. Phyllis was a graduate of Arcanum High School class of 1957 and Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. She was an Obstetrical R.N. at Miami Valley Hospital Labor and Delivery for 28 years and later retired from the office of Dr. Stephen Guy with 12 years of service. Phyllis attended Concord United Methodist Church and was a lifetime member of the MVH School of Nursing Alumni Association. She was the treasurer for her Condo Association and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey (Marlena) Pence, Scott (Tracy) Pence, Timothy (Alejandra) Pence, grandchildren: Joshua (Corinna) Pence, Jamison (Sydney) Hartbarger, Owen Pence, Nicolas (Reagan) Pence, Daniela Pence, great-grandchildren: Parker and Rylie, nieces: Pam Mortell, Jill Helman, Michele Cardenez, special friend and companion: Howard Ullery, numerous extended family, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dale Pence, parents, sister: Evelyn Delk and brother: Joe Dickey. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Maggie Sykes officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hillgrove Union Cemetery in Miamisburg. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Phyllis and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

