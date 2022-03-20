Hamburger icon
PARKS, Will

PARKS, Sr., Will Davies

Age 74, of Englewood, OH, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Wednesday, March 23, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Live stream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.

com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

