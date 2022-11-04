PARIS, Michael



August 18, 2011 – September 4, 2022



Michael Jamal Paris, age 11, a true gift from God, departed this earth and became a heavenly angel on September 4, 2022. Michael was born on August 18, 2011, in Springfield, Ohio. His life and memories will be forever cherished by his parents, Nadra Robinette Thomas and David Paris.



Michael is survived by three brothers, Axavier Thomas, David Paris, Jr. and Darius Walker; and 3 sisters, Shanise Stephens Paris, Latrice Paris and Amber Paris. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Ralph Robinette and Lesa Fields Robinette, his god grandparents, Jeffery Tunstall and Cynthia Hagans-Tunstall, aunts Elva Smith, Mary Armstrong, Roxenna Paris, Sallie Hopson, Elizabeth 'Liz' Paris, and uncles, Ray Paris and Jerome 'Jerry' Paris.



He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Preston Paris and De'Aaron Paris, his maternal grandmother, Ava Robinette, his paternal grandparents, Theodore and Catherine Paris, and 2 uncles, Robert Paris and Jake Paris.



A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Michael Paris will be held on November 5, 2022, at 4:00 pm at Porter-Qualls & Freeman Funeral Home, 823 S. Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio 45506.

