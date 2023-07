Orr, William Keith



William Keith Orr, born on July 17th, 1951 passed away on July 20th, 2023. He was 72 years old. William is survived by his former wife Barbara Orr and their children Philadelphia Gadson and William Orr Jr., six grandchildren, siblings, cousins, neices and nephews. A service will be held at All Nations Bible Fellowship at 3805 Kings Highway on Saturday July 29th at 3 p.m.



