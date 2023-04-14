Oppenheim, Robert



Robert (Bob) Oppenheim, 96, of Centerville, died on Wednesday April 5, 2023 at his home in Bethany Village. Bob was born on December 26, 1926 in Coldwater Ohio. He was the youngest of 5 children born to B.C. and Erma Oppenheim. He is a graduate of Coldwater High School. Bob was a WWII Veteran of the Army of Occupation in Japan. He returned from his military service and graduated from the University of Dayton in 1950. Bob married his beloved wife Mary Anne (Huelsman) in 1950 and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary together before her passing in 2019. He is survived by his five children Alan (Margo) Oppenheim of Minocqua WI, Cliff (Milissa) Oppenheim of Marco Island FL, Kathleen Dubbs of Batavia OH, Gregg (Patty) Oppenheim of Batavia OH , and Janice (Andy) Sloan of Hobbs NM. Bob is also survived by his 9 grandchildren Lindsey, Christine, Dean, Leeta, Tina, Erin, Nick, Justin and Jared and 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. After working 42 years in the advertising agency business, Bob retired as President of a Dayton agency in 1992. Away from the office, Bob loved to be with his children, travel with Mary Anne, hunt, fish, play tennis and golf. Bob was an accomplished model ship builder and enjoyed that hobby immensely after his retirement. He was cherished by his family and his many friends. Bob requested that his body be donated to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program for educational purposes. His final resting place after the educational use of his anatomical gift is completed will be in Rockafield Cemetery located on the campus of Wright State University. An annual Celebration of Appreciation is held each fall for the Families and Friends of Donors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bob And Mary Anne Oppenheim Scholarship Fund, Coldwater High School, Attn. Jen McCoy, 310 N Second St., Coldwater OH 45828.

