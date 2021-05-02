ODOM, Marjorie June



Marjorie June Odom, passed Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Bethany Village, Centerville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald M. Odom and one son, Richard C. Odom. Marjorie went by the name of June. She was a native of Evansville, Indiana. Those who are left to cherish her memory are her daughter Donna J. Smith (Richard) of Dayton, Ohio, and sons Robert W. Odom of Auburn,



California, and Ronald J. Odom (Char) of New Hudson,



MI. She left nine beloved grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.



June was blessed with 100 years of life. She had lived in four different cities including Dayton, Ohio, in her lifetime. In each city, she got involved in the community as a volunteer and made many friends along the journey. Her volunteering



included such things as meals on wheels, her church, Holy Family, thrift store and food pantry, breast cancer research volunteer, and a poll worker during elections to name a few. She loved gardening, cooking, golf, bridge and quilting. She made a great blueberry pie. She was an avid reader and loved to play cards and board games. She was a spunky lady who loved life.



Our family wishes to thank Bethany Lutheran Village for all the great care that they gave her for the last eleven years. They have been wonderful.



A memorial service will be held in Stuart, Florida, for the family at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association of the Miami Valley or



Hospice of Dayton, and the Church of the Incarnation, Centerville, Ohio.



