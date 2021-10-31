O'DELL, Pauline

O'DELL (Ward), Pauline



Pauline (Ward) O'Dell, age 99, of Miamisburg, OH, and formerly long-time resident of Germantown, OH, passed away October 23, 2021. She was born September 10, 1922, to the late Dallas (Hale) and



Leonard L. Ward of Morgan Co., Dehart, KY. She was



employed at Sunshine Biscuit ~ Dayton Bakery with 21 years of service; and retired from General Motors Truck and Bus, in Marion, OH. Pauline was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Middletown, OH; and a 60 year plus member of the Eastern Star ~ Paulina Chapter 360 in



Liberty, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Orville V. Peyton; her second



A Private Graveside Service was held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Pauline's favorite Bible verse was II Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day, - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing".


