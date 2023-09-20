O'Dell, Hershell



Hershell Lee O'Dell, age 78, of Bellbrook, OH, passed away on September 18, 2023.



Hershell was born October 31, 1944, in Midland, LA , son of Oscar and Lillian O'Dell, who proceeded him in death along with brothers Donlean and Charlie and sister Diane. Hershell is survived by his wife, Jeri, of 41 years; 2 sons, Charlie (Erin) O'Dell, of Beavercreek, Jack O'Dell, of Dallas; brothers, Howard and Tony, and sisters, Joyce, Louise, Annette, Jerrilyn and Gena; 2 grandsons, Luke and Lane and many nieces and nephews. He grew up in Crowley, LA and graduated from LSU with a degree in Chemical Engineering and earned his MBA from Southern Illinois University. After 25 years with Dupont which took him from Wilmington DE, to Chicago, then Detroit, and back to Wilmington. He retired and accepted a job with Angell Manufacturing in Dayton OH. He was an avid stamp collector, who loved his church community and his LSU Tigers.



Hershell's family will receive visitors Thursday, September 21 from 4-6 p.m. with services and meal to immediately follow at Bellbrook United Methodist Church, 47 E. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305. If desired, contribution may be made to Bellbrook United Methodist Church, designated to the Family Resource Center.



