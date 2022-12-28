O?CONNOR, Mary

O'CONNOR (Merrill), Mary Jean



Peacefully passed away on December 22, 2022.



Mary was born on July 10, 1929, in Brantford, Ontario, to James and Alice (Holt) Merrill as one of six children. She raised her own tuition to attend Catholic high school and advanced to business college in Brantford. In July of 1948, Mary married Richard O'Connor and began a lifelong devotion to her family. Becoming U.S. Citizens in 1967, with stints in Cincinnati and Flint, MI, Mary and Rich became Dayton residents in 1980. Professionally, Mary held administrative assistant positions in schools, and retail and financial services firms. Mary was an accomplished master gardener, a volunteer to many schools, churches and charitable organizations and a long-time member of the New Neighbors League of Dayton. Mary was instantly recognizable in the community by her warm smile, exuberant spirit and welcoming generosity.



Mary is survived by "the love of her life" husband Rich, four children, Karyn O'Connor of Mashpee, MA, Kimberly Shields (Michael) of Centerville, Douglas O'Connor of Dayton and Daniel O'Connor (Nicole Gianuglou) of Oakwood; five grandchildren, Kelli Hampton, Ryan Hampton, Katherine (Shields) Collins, David Shields and Edie O'Connor; and two great-grandchildren, Bennett and Emilia Collins.



A memorial service will be held at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH, on Friday, December 30, 2022. Welcoming from 2:00 p.m. with a short informal remembrance at 2:45. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

