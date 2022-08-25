O'BRIEN, Richard Dean "Rick"



Richard Dean "Rick" O'Brien, 61, of Urbana, passed away August 22, 2022, at the OSU Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born April 3, 1961, in Urbana, the son of William and Pauline (Vititoe) O'Brien. Rick had retired from Northeastern Local School District and worked for five years at KTH Manufacturing. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, VFW, Machinists Club, Union Club, and the Eagles. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, taking vacations, and was an avid pool player. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Deborah (Helton) O'Brien; two sons, Michael Casey and Edward Martin (Katelyn) Hammond; siblings, Bonnie (Roy) Raines, Elaine Paul, William "Skeeter" (Charlotte) O'Brien, and Ronnie (Kathy) O'Brien; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by siblings, Connie Salyers and Charles O'Brien; nieces, Tammy Paul and Vickie Smith; in-laws, James and Joyce Helton; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Jeremy Spence officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

