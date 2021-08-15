O'BRIEN, Irma V.



Age 95, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. She was born December 13, 1925, in Minster, Ohio, to the late William and Frances (Sherman) Thieman. She worked at Frigidaire in Dayton until she met the love of her life, Robert J. O'Brien, whom she married on April 24, 1954, in Minster, Ohio. They shared their lives in Dayton for 56 years and were long standing members of the Church of the Holy Angels Parish. Robert preceded her in death on November 27, 2010. She is survived by her children, Marge (Bill) Etson of Centerville, Ohio; Dave (Barb) O'Brien of



Hudson, Ohio; Mary (Greg) Pearlman of Chicago, Illinois; her daughter-in-law Barbara O'Brien of Centerville, Ohio; and Bob (Erin) O'Brien of Charlotte, North Carolina, and her 11 grandchildren: Kristie (Ryan) Malik, Julie (Danny) Hogan and Jackie Etson, Jim and Annie O'Brien, Michael, Ellie and Charlie Pearlman, Rachel O'Brien and Katie and PJ O'Brien, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, John O'Brien; her brother, Ben Thieman; and sisters, Florence Vallo and Mildred Gutmann. The family will receive friends at St. Leonard's Chapel, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, OH 45458, for visitation on Monday, August 16 at 10 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Leonard Community. (homeishere.org/donations) The family is grateful for the care and support provided to Irma by the staff at St. Leonard and Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

