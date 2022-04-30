springfield-news-sun logo
NUSS, Christopher

Obituaries
2 hours ago

NUSS, Christopher Aaron

Age 29, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He was

born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 22, 1992. He worked for Dyenomite Apparel in Hilliard, Ohio. Survivors include his mother and step-father,

Alexandria and Roger Merrill; father and step-mother,

Michael Nuss and Kelly Winget; daughter, Luna Emberly Nuss; sister, Daisy Nuss; brother, Ted Cheeseman II; two nephews, Jonah and Atlas Nuss; best friend, Brooklyn Janney; paternal grandmother, Joann Nuss; maternal grandparents, David and

Jeannie Holbrook and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

