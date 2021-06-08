springfield-news-sun logo
NEWMAN, James

NEWMAN, James Keith

Age 74, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. James was born on October 17, 1946, in Wilmington, OH.

Memorial Services will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, June 15, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. Visitation to follow. For complete remembrances and to share your fond memories and condolences with the family please visit


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

