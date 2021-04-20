NEWLAND, Merl



Age 86 of West Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at The Laurels of West Carrollton surrounded by his



loving family. He was born on July 31, 1934, in Hindman, KY, the son of the late John Dishman and Minnie (Cornet) Newland. Merl served his country during the Korean Conflict, stationed at Ft. Campbell, KY, and a stint at Ft. Polk in Louisiana. A profoundly hardworking man, Mr. Newland retired



after 30 years of service with Chrysler Corp. where he was a member of the IUE-CWA. Merl's greatest joy came from being a dad and grandpa, and could be caught frequently in his golden years playing Rambo, princess tea party or sewing clothes for baby dolls out of old towels. Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Rhoda Newland; his daughter Zella Newland; his son Randy Newland; 2 brothers Charles and Sam Newland, and by his sister Octavia DeFazio. He is survived by his daughter Sheila (Robert) McGiffin; 2 sons David (Tammy) Newland and Matthew Newland; his sister Safronia Fugate; his granddaughter Chloe (Donald) Kinton; step-grandson Chris (Katey) McGiffin; his great-granddaughter Norah Kinton; 2 step-granddaughters Avery and Scarlett McGiffin; his special niece Wanda Hilton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Additional services will be held at the Hindman Funeral Service in Hindman, KY, with burial at the C.B. Smith Family Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the



Alzheimer's Association in Merl's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Merl Newland, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

