NEELY, Sr., SMSGT



James Franklin (Retired)



Was born on November 27, 1940, in York, South Carolina, to the late William B. Neely and Hattie (Burris) Neely. He



retired after 30+ years of



service from the United States Air Force and the Dayton Board of Education. James was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an amazingly kind and gentle man. James was called home by the Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers William, Joseph and Kenneth Neely. James is survived by the love of his life – his wife, Doris E. (Fritz) of 50 years, one daughter, Mellita Neely and three sons, James Neely, Jr. (Tillie), Jason Neely, Sr. (LeeAuna), and Justin Neely (Matilde Davis). James also has two adoring grandchildren, Jason (Jace) Neely, Jr. and LeeAuna (Auna) Neely. He is also survived by four siblings, Evelyn Medley,



Harold Neely (Shirley), Barbara Thomas (Richard), and Robert Neely (Jerilyn) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. Celebration of life service will be held at H.H. Roberts Mortuary Monday, August 16, 2021, walk through



visitation. Private services, Interment, Dayton National



Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com