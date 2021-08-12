NARTKER, Paul A.



Age 98, of Centerville, formerly of West Milton, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township. He was born on October 29, 1922, to the late Frank J. and Rose Mary (Plaspohl) Nartker. Paul is



preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years Frances (Busse) Nartker; daughter Barbara J. Wagar; his parents; his brothers Ray, Cyril, Marion, and Leonard; sisters Ruth Jeffords, Rose Mary Bucher and Valeta Bach; daughter-in-law Judy Nartker. He will be missed and warmly remembered by his sister



Delores Janning; son Paul R. Nartker; his grandchildren



Michael Nartker (Dr. Caroline Sanchez) and Emily (Kyle) Tirpack; great-grandchildren Alexander and Elisabeth Nartker, Lacey and Scarlett Redmond, Jillian Tirpack and Taylor Koepfer; son-in-law Phil Wagar; and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 19 to serve in World War II. He



attained the rank of boson's mate 2nd class, and served on the USS Randolph aircraft carrier, which saw combat operations in the Pacific theater. Following the war, Paul returned home to the Dayton area to help run his father-in-law's truck body repair shop, John Busse Sons, where he worked alongside his wife, Frances, who was the business's bookkeeper. Paul retired in 1988, and became an avid and astute antique and coin collector with a love of finding and collecting old wooden tools. He also was an avid cyclist, fisherman and



photographer, using his camera skills to capture memories of his trips around the country, especially to national parks, with his beloved wife. Paul was a longtime and active member of the Church of the Transfiguration in West Milton. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St, West Milton with a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 16 in Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Online memories of Paul may be left for the family at



www.hale-sarver.com