Nadolsky, Robert

Nadolsky, Jr., Robert J.



Robert J. "Bob" Nadolsky, Jr., 95, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024 of Hillspring of Springboro. He was born on March 24, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Robert and Hilda (Meyer) Nadolsky, Sr. Bob was a 1947 graduate of Kiser High School. He served his country in the United States Army in Korea from 1950-1952. Bob was a member of the West Carrollton Historical Society and Lady of the Rosary in Dayton. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty (Askins) Nadolsky; children, Dennis (Brenda) Nadolsky, Bonnie (Jim) Keyes, and Daniel (Michele) Nadolsky; grandchildren, Mandy (Erick), Emily (Shawn), and Kristen (Kurt); step-grandson, Shawn (Donna) and Jason (Heather); great granddaughter, Emma, Chloe, and Ella; step-great granddaughters, Savanna and Lily; as well as sister-in-law, Sandra Nadolsky. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Julia, Bertha, Rose, and Fred. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10  11 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM with Rev. Dr. Joe Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Ellerton Cemetery, Moraine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



