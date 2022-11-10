NACE, John



In the afternoon of November 2nd, 2022, John "Papaw" Nace passed away at age 63. John Nace lived in Dayton, Ohio, all of his life. Born to Woodrow and Clara, in 1959. He spent his childhood with his two brothers, the late Richard Nace (Elizabeth Nace) and Mike Nace (Judy Cox). Graduating in 1977 from Belmont High School and not long after, marrying the love of his life Lisa Nace on July 21st, 1978. John and Lisa spent over 40 years together. John and Lisa had one child, Tina Nace (Raul Burbano) and one grandchild, Brayden Burbano. John indulged in many hobbies. He was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed woodworking. John was known for his distinguished turkey calls. He was an active member of the NWTF and The Greene County Fish and Game. He spent 35 years of his life at GE Aviation, where he made many friends and was well respected. He was also known to have a green thumb and kept a large garden, often sharing what he grew with friends and neighbors. He was survived by two nieces and nephews, PJ Lee (the late Dwayne Lee), Jean Mills (Jim Mills), Chris Nace (Lisa Jo Nace) and Jim Nace. He was also survived by a great niece, Jensen Lee; great nephew, Chad Nace; and many other loving family and friends. He also enjoyed the company of many pets over his life, most recently Sweetie and Nanook. John had the ability to see the grace and good in people when others didn't. He was always there whenever you needed him. He also would always cheer you up with a good laugh. You never knew what to expect with John and that's what made him beautiful. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm-6:00pm, on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where a Memorial Service will begin at 6:00pm. To share a memory of John with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

