Myron, Carol Sue



Carol Sue Corle Myron of Beavercreek OH, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, July 14th at the age of 87. She was born to Harry and Helen Corle in Portland Indiana and always considered herself a farmer's daughter. She moved to Dayton, OH in the 50's and began working as a coder at DESC until choosing to stay home to care for several family members. She returned to work and retired from Delco Products. True to her farm upbringing she was a hard worker. She took great pride in caring for her home and her yard and was fiercely independent. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Her children were her treasure and her grandchildren were her gems.



She was survived by her brother Dick (Loretta) Corle, her children Dana (Stephen) Datz, Linda (John) Muran, her grandchildren Stephen (Ashley) Datz, Thomas Datz, Justin Muran, and her great grandchild Oliver Datz and countless friends.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 20th at Davids Community Mausoleum Chapel, 4600 Mad River Road Kettering OH 45429. Family will receive visitation from 12:00PM-1:00PM, funeral service to follow. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com