Myers, Dwight

Myers Jr., Dwight Joseph "Joe"



Dwight Joseph Myers, Jr. (Joe), passed away January 25, 2025, at Hos-pice of Dayton. He had complications from chemotherapy for pancreatic can-cer. He was born on June 23, 1942, in Springfield, the only son with five sisters, to Dwight Sr. and Elsie (Leitschuh) Myers. Joe graduated from Tecumseh High School, class of 1960, and immediately enlisted in the Air Force. He proudly served 3 ½ years, all in Germany. He worked as a barber for several years be-fore going to Navistar where he retired after 30 years. Joe was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Eagles, Union Club, local 402 retirees, and New Car-lisle American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane (Hall); daughter, Jodi (Shayne Houseman) and their children Tyler (fiancée Ashley), Kaylee and Travis; son, Darren (Angela) and their son Eric; and daughter, Jes-sica (Jeremy Albers) and their children Alivia and Hudson. He is also survived by four sisters, Barbara Wells (Fred Martin), Linda (Mike Knox), Dottie Fin-frock, and Cindy (Tim Bench); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially Norman Pence, who was like a brother. He was preceded in death by son, David; sister, Joanna Craig, brothers-in-law Merrill Wells, John Fin-frock, and good friend, Wayne Wells. Also survived by the Hall family of New Carlisle Karen Cooke, Keith, Dallas, Kimberly Vukovic and Kevin. Funeral services will be at St. John's Lutheran Church at 12:30 pm on Saturday with Pastor Steven Foster officiating. Visitation will be held for two hours prior, from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's memory to St. John's Church, 27 Wittenberg Ave. Joe is now with the Lord and will always live in our hearts. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



