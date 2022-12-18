MUSSELMAN, Jeremy

springfield-news-sun logo
Age 40, of Clayton, Ohio. Born on August 29, 1982. Passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 8, 2022. Survived by mother and step-father Karen and Larry Weaver of Union, Ohio, and father and stepmother Clifford and Christina Musselman of Dayton, Ohio. Also survived by twin sons Landon and London Musselman, step-brothers Josh and Chad Weaver, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeremy attended Northmont High School class of 2000. He was active in baseball, soccer and BMX for many years. He had a loving heart and outgoing personality. May he finally be at peace and happy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Final disposition is cremation under the care of Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home. Memorial tributes can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Rest in Peace Sonshine!

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

