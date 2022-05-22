MORRISON, Sharon Anne



Age 75, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her residence. Sharon was an Assistant for the MH classroom and bus services in the Northmont school system. She was a 1964 Graduate of Rosary Academy in MA, a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Alter Rosary Society, leader of the bereavement team for many years, sang in the church choir and volunteered in many other areas at the church. Sharon enjoyed Irish dancing and was the most senior member of the Celtic Academy of Irish Dance. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Caroline Noone;



sister, Debbie. Sharon is survived by her loving husband,



Russell D.; daughter, Laura Morrison of Willoughby; son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Jennifer Morrison of SC; sisters, Mary Ann Mackenzie and Kathleen Goode, both of MA; brother, John Noone of MA; grandsons, Sawyer and Pierson; nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, May 27, 2022, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Avenue with Father Johann Roten celebrant. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

