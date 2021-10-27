MORRIS, Amy Lynn



Age 40, of Cedarville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 17, 1981, in Washington Court House.



Amy was preceded in death by her husband, Nickolas J. Morris in 2019; her dads: Jack Colaw and Mike Edgington; mother-in-law: Sharon Bailey and grandmother-in-law: Marilyn Bailey.



She was an adoring and proud mother to Devon, Alexis and Paislee Morris, who survive. Also surviving are her mother: Debbie Edgington; brothers: Greg (Jenny) Perkins and Dave (Tami) Edgington; sister: Marissa (Chris) Hughes; grandmother: Margie Brown; father-in-law: Roger (Kim) Morris; sister-in-law: Kim (Criss) Snider; and step-mother: Nancy Edgington; as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and many friends.



Together with her husband, Amy had been active with their son's 4-H projects and enjoyed helping him show crossbreed cattle in the stock shows at the fair. She graduated from



Miami Trace High School. She enjoyed working at the Springfield Overhead Door Company. Amy's most important past time was any time spent with her family and friends.



Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Thursday, October 28th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, OH. Interment to follow in Massie Creek Cemetery, Cedarville, OH. Friends may call Thursday from 11 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.



A fund to offset expenses for Amy's children is in the process of being established. If desired, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home.) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

