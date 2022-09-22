MORLAN, Donald "Don"



Donald "Don" Morlan passed away September 19, 2022, at the age of 81 in Woodruff, WI. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Don was known for his generous heart and humorous spirit and will be missed.



Born October 14, 1940, in Brazil, IN, to Bert and Edith Morlan, Don was a life-long scholar, educator and administrator and was bestowed the honor of Professor Emeritus from the University of Dayton where he was Chair of the Department of Communication from 1977-2002.



He met his future wife and lifelong partner in everything, Sandra "Sue" Fried Morlan, working on a high school play and they married in 1960. They shared the background and values of growing up in small- town Indiana and had three children - Jeff, Brad and Kristina.



Don's long career in Academia ranged from teaching and coaching high school speech and debate, through teaching and gaining tenure at Eastern Illinois University, and finally to administration at UD from where he retired in 2002. He received his BS and Masters Degrees from Indiana State University and his PhD from Purdue University.



Don was an avid fan and a published historian of the Three Stooges and enjoyed many years of traveling and speaking at conferences as an expert on the subject.



Don loved to travel with Sue and they spent much of their retirement visiting the family he loved and enjoyed and the many friends they had made together in their 57 years of marriage.



When not traveling Don and Sue enjoyed their dream retirement home in St. Germain, WI, where they loved fishing together and playing host to visitors of all kinds in their beloved Northwoods. He was loved and is survived by his children - Jeff Morlan and wife Rae Morlan, Brad Morlan and Kristina Morlan Casariego; his five grandchildren, Adelyn, Emily and Hannah Morlan and Evan and Nora Casariego; and his great-grandchild Alex Morlan. He is predeceased by his wife Sue.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to benefit Don's caregivers in his final years and sent to Nimsgern Funeral Home, PO Box 230, Woodruff, WI 54568.



Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com.



