MORKEL, Keith Gordon



Of Kettering, OH, passed away on October 28, 2021. Born on July 11, 1950, in Columbus, OH, he was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Gordon F.. Morkel and Rachel Woodward Morkel, his brother, Dr. Kevin E. Morkel and his sister, Karla Roth Morkel. Keith is survived by his three children, Benjamin (Holly), Rachel and Annie



(Matthew); grandchildren



Maverick, Macklen, Vivienne, Shephard and Sawyer; by his sister Karen DeMoss (Gene);



sister-in-law Maria, brother-in-law Dave, family Annette (Tom) as well as many friends. Keith graduated from Lexington High School, Lexington, OH, earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University and his Masters Degree in Business



Administration from The University of Dayton. Keith was a



tri-sport athlete in high school and played football for Purdue University, where he was also a member of the Sigma Phi



Epsilon Fraternity. Keith was a loving father, grandfather and friend, a 3-time cancer survivor and the most positive person you've ever met. He had a larger than life personality and an infectious smile. He enjoyed playing golf, catching up with friends, spending time with his children and grandchildren, collecting memorabilia, listening to music, and watching



movies and sports, especially the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and his beloved Purdue Boilermakers. A memorial service and celebration will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Keith's memory to the James Cancer Center Solove Research Institute, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the John Purdue Club. Tobias



Funeral Homes - Far Hills Chapter is serving the family of Keith Morkel. Service updates can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/dayton-oh/keith-morkel

