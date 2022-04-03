springfield-news-sun logo
MOORE, Jerald

MOORE, Jerald

Age 83, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Hospice of Butler Warren County. Jerald was born November 7, 1938, in Middletown, OH, to the late

Ollie and Lena (Hollingsworth) Moore. After high school,

Jerald served in the US Army, was employed with AK Steel for 27 years and retired in 2002. He was a lifetime member of the Jaycees and enjoyed golfing. Jerald was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Jane Moore; his son, Timothy Hansford Moore; his brother, Dan Moore and his sister, Ann Gorsuch. He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Brenda) Moore; his grandchildren, Jennifer

Johnson, Stephanie (Alan) Elliott, Emily Moore; his great- grandchildren, Ellie Johnson, Everett, Raymond, and Isla

Elliott. Funeral Services are 10am, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St, Franklin, OH, with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7pm at the funeral home.




Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

