Montgomery, Judy

of Oakwood, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love, creativity, and devotion to the arts. She taught art at The Miami Valley School, and later inspired countless students with her art history classes at Wright State University. A true lover of art and art history, Judy was a strong supporter of and dedicated docent at the Dayton Art Institute, sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm with friends and visitors. A visitation will be held Thursday November 21,2024 at Routsong Funeral home Kettering chapel (2100 E Stroop Rd) from 4-7PM, Funeral services will be held Friday November 22, 2024 at Routsong Kettering at 11AM with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery, for full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com



