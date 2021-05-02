X

MOHR, Heather

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MOHR (Eassa),

Heather A.

Age 59, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Barbara and Robert Ramon. She attended The Ridge Church in Brookville and she was a 1979 graduate of Fairborn Baker High School. Heather is survived by her

husband of 23 years, Denny; daughters, Leslie Rives and Stormie Mohr; father and step-mother, Edward (Shirley) Eassa; sisters, Karen and Beth; brother, Christopher and numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at The Ridge, Brookville, Sat. May 8. The family will arrive at 10:00 am with service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Huntington's Disease Society of America or to assist the family with funeral expenses.

E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to


www.gilbert-fellers.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.