MITCHELL, Judith Lee



Judith L. Mitchell passed away in Oakwood, OH, on 6/26/2021, age 86. She was born in



Williamsport, PA, daughter of Cecelia and Herbert Lyon. She is preceded in death by her



husband Myron, is survived



by two daughters, Laura Dutiel (Scott) and Anne Mitchell



(Terri) and her three grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha and



Nicholas. Judy graduated from Patterson Co-Op in '52. She worked as a secretary in the Executive Office of NCR Co. until '60 and worked as the Secretary at C.F. Holliday Elementary. In '73 Judy worked at 3rd National Bank as the secretary to the Vice President. She stayed through the bank's transitions to Key Bank and retired in '96 as Administrative Officer and



Assistant Secretary to the Advisory Board of Directors of the Southern Region After retirement in Judy and Myron traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. She served as a volunteer for Suicide Prevention and Kettering Hospital surgical reception. In 2015 Judy joined St. Paul's



Episcopal Church. She served as the Kitchen and Reception



Coordinator, as a Lay Eucharistic Minister and Reader She chaired the Welcome and Hospitality Cmte and coordinated the First Impressions Count Cmte. She co-chaired three



stewardship campaigns and was a member of the Vestry. Judy was known for her uncanny way of making any person feel welcome. Her keen instincts about human nature allowed her to bring out the best in all who knew her. Online condolences and remembrances can be left at www.newcomerdayton.com.Donations in her name can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church and Hospice of Dayton. A memorial service will be held at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 W. Dixon Ave.,



Oakwood, OH 45419, on July 10 at 11:00 am. The service will be streamed on YouTube (www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsEpiscopalDayton)

