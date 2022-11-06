MINTER, James Edward



Age 77, of Columbus, OH, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation 9am-11am, Wednesday, November 9, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Celebration of life at 11am. (Mask Required) Interment Dayton National Cemetery, Thursday, November 10 at 10 am.

