springfield-news-sun logo
X

MINNICH, Gladys

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MINNICH,

Gladys Lorraine

92, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021, in Aztec, NM.

Gladys is formally of Brookville, Ohio.

Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Minnich; parents, Delbert and Eva (Pust) McKeever; brothers, Floyd and Gordon McKeever. Gladys is survived by son,

Vincent (Beth) Minnich of Ohio; daughters Saundra (Dan) Klawonn of Michigan, Teresa (Ken) Young of Wyoming; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Cremation is taking place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time in Ohio.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SUTTMAN, Alice
2
BEGLEY, Belvie
3
FOUTS, Joyce
4
FULLER, JOSEPH
5
DOWDELL, Joseph
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top