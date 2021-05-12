MILLER, Eddie R.



Age 77 of Moraine, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, following a lengthy illness. He was born October 5, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd and Carrie Miller.



Eddie was a great bass guitar player, playing Rock-N-Roll, Country and Western along with the Blues for over 50 years. He was the leader in many bands and played at many clubs in and around the Dayton area. Eddie served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam War. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his children, Eddie R. Miller, Jr., Angel and Nikki Miller; brother, Gary N. Miller; former wives, Sherry and Debbie Miller. Eddie is survived by his daughter, Kacee (Ryan) Rose; son, Joey McCarroll; step-daughter, Amy Bowens; grandchildren, Jeordin Rose, Morgyn Rose, Brandi Kelly and special granddaughter, Larkyn Wilkins; life partner Betty Bowens; brothers, Glenn (Rose) Miller and Mickey (Charlene) Miller;



sister, Kathy Sue Rose; sister-in-law, Pat Miller; aunt, Mary Jackson; special cousin, Burnice Allen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Eddie will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, May 13, 2021, and from 12:30-1:30 PM on



Friday, May 14, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where his funeral will follow at 1:30 PM. Burial with military honors will take place at Dayton Memorial Park after the funeral service. Visit his guestbook at



NewcomerDayton.com