MILLER, Bryon R.
Age 62. Sunrise September 24, 1958, and Sunset June 20, 2021. Visitation 5:30 PM and Funeral 6:30 PM, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Greater Grace
Temple, 380 W. Leffel Ln 45506. Interment at Ferncliff Cemetery, Friday, July 2, 2021, 10 AM. Ministry of Comfort
entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the
complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the MILLER Family, visit
Funeral Home Information
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH
43232
https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral