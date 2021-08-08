MILINSKI, Leonard S.



Leonard Stephen Milinski, resident of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away on July 20, 2021, at the age of 97.



Leonard was born on June 4, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan. He was raised in Boston Mills, Ohio, and Wells, Maine. His



father, Stephen, was a lobster fisherman out of Perkins'



Cove, Ogunquit, Maine. During World War II he served in the United States Navy Hospital Corps, as a Pharmacist Mate assigned to Bahia Brazil Navy Base. While on leave in Miami, Florida, he met Juanita Crank from Hamilton, Ohio. After the War Leonard and Juanita were married in 1946. They resided in Maine for several years; and then moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where they resided until 2002, when they moved to Pompano Beach, Florida.



Leonard worked for Cincinnati Bell Telephone in Hamilton until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of Grace



Methodist Church in Hamilton. As a proud veteran, Leonard was a longtime active member of the Hamilton American



Legion and the 40&8. Leonard and Juanita also had a cottage on Mirror Lake in Newfield, Maine, where they spent their summers with their family members.



Leonard, a loving husband and father, is survived by his wife Juanita, his sons: Scott and wife Fran (Gdula) and Dennis of Pompano Beach, Florida; and Tom and wife Bobbi (Hirschman) of Mason, Ohio; grandsons Matthew, Joseph, Martin and



Daniel; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Colin, Jonah, Annie and Kyle; and nephews and nieces in Hamilton, Maine, and Florida. His final resting place will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, Ohio.

