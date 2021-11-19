springfield-news-sun logo
X

MICHELINI, Catherine

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MICHELINI,

Catherine Marie

Age 68, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her husband Art, son Jeff Leen, daughter Elizabeth Leen, brother

William Atkin and sister

Marilyn Atkin, grandchildren Oliver, Eliza, and Mia. Cathy was an employee of Kettering Medical Center for 40 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Saturday November 20, 2021 at Holy Angels Catholic Church on the corner of Brown and L Street. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Memorial

Contributions may be made to Holy Angels Church or the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Holy Angels Church. On line

condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

In Other News
1
BAKER, Franklin
2
MORGAN, Juanita
3
PLUMMER, Faye
4
CAMPBELL, Elnora
5
TRUETT, Catherine
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top