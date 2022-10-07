MICHAEL, Joyce A.



Joyce A. Michael, age 85, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, with loving family by her side. She was born in Chillicothe, OH, on November 29, 1936, to the late Ruth and Frank McDonald. She graduated from Germantown High School ~ Class of 1954. Her favorite job, after raising 5 children was serving as an Administrative Assistant at La Comedia Dinner Theatre for almost 14 years. She loved music and participated in Community Musicals for several years and sang in the church choir for 40 years. She was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church, Historical Society of Germantown, the former Twin Valley Heritage Group; and volunteered at the Community Blood Drive for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Carl E. Michael (2019). She is survived by her children, Tammy Robertson, Anthony Michael, Jon (Robyn) Michael, Maria (David) Haber, and Jason Michael; 5 grandchildren, Chad Townsend, Erin Develbiss, Michael Haber, Patty Kidwell and Amanda Emrick; 4 great-grandchildren, Jillian and Easton Develbiss, Landon and Cameron Townsend; 2 brothers, Edgar (Patsy) McDonald, and Howard McDonald; her sister, Janice (Richard) Waits; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Germantown United Methodist Church, 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, where the Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Monday the 10th, with Rev. Gary Wheeler officiating. The Committal Service is Private for the Family with burial at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

