MEYER,



Keith Christopher



Born June 7, 1951, in Dayton Ohio, passed away peacefully July 13, 2022. After graduating from Kiser High School, Keith served in the United States Army. Following his military service, he worked at Bonbright Distributors and the Dayton Daily News. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Jack" Meyer and mother, Vera Cassidy. He is survived by twin brother, Karl Casey Meyer; daughter, Carrie Meyer-Miller; grandsons, Bradley and Brody Miller; nieces, Bridget Carver and Kasey Elder; best friend, Jannie Mays; a host of extended nieces and nephews. Keith will be sincerely missed by all. Walk-through visitation 10:30 am-12:30 pm, Tuesday, July 19, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Service at 12:30 pm. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

