Metcalf, Janice Lee



Age 85, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on July 11, 2024. She was born on September 7, 1938 in Hamilton, Ohio, and was a lifelong resident there. Janice was the beloved daughter of Leo and Luella Wenzel and sister to Marlene (husband Roger) Wiesmann and Karen Wenzel. On February 20, 1965, she married the love of her life, Don Metcalf, with whom she shared 27 wonderful years before his passing in May 1992. Janice is survived by her two children, Lisa Metcalf Shoop (husband Christopher Shoop) and Dana Metcalf; and cherished grandchildren, Grant and Nonni Shoop. Janice graduated from Notre Dame High School in the Class of 1956 and began her career at Wilmer Department Store and later Second National Bank. She also worked at Miami University and retired from the Department of Human Services after many dedicated years. Janice's greatest joy and accomplishment was her role as a devoted mother and grandmother. She lovingly stayed home to raise her children until they graduated high school, ensuring they had a nurturing and supportive upbringing. Janice was a dedicated member of West Side Church of Christ, where she joyfully organized and served at numerous banquets, dinners, and events. She had a passion for crafting, including macramé, ceramics, wreath-making, candles, and Christmas ornaments. Janice loved travel adventures with her sisters, embarking on bus trips across the U.S. and enjoying Caribbean cruises, collecting magnets at each destination. Family was paramount to Janice, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She never missed a grandparents' day, concert, ballgame, or birthday celebration, and delighted in creating magical Christmas experiences, from decorating and cooking to beautifully wrapping presents with her signature homemade bows. Her homemade Christmas cookies, caramels, peanut brittle, and apple pies were legendary among family and friends. Janice will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, loving spirit, and wonderful sense of humor. While she will be deeply missed by her family, nieces, nephews, and many friends, they find comfort knowing she is now reunited with Don and her parents, resting peacefully in the arms of Jesus. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm on Friday, July 19, 2024 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 1pm on Friday at the funeral home with Dan Knisley, Minister, officiating. Interment will follow in Darrtown Cemetery. Any donations should be made to West Side Church of Christ, 1190 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com