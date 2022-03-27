MESSER,



William Dean, M.D.



Age 67, of Trotwood, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Bill was born in Dayton, on February 13, 1955, to the late Wood and Nancy Messer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wendell Messer. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Bertha Messer;



children, Melanie Custon, Nathan (Kim) Messer, and Jennifer Messer; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and numerous friends, family, and patients who love him and were loved by him in return. Services are pending at this time, please visit



