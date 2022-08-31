MERRICK, Betty Ilon



On Sunday, August 28, 2022, Betty Ilona Merrick, a devoted wife and mother, went to be with her Lord and Savior. She was 84 years old and was married to her beloved husband of 64 years. Her children, who are blessed to call her mom, are Kimberly (Dennis) Lavoie, Vicki McGuire. The grandchildren loved so well by her are Jay Lavoie, Rob Lavoie, Neil McGuire, in addition to her 4 great-grandchildren. Betty loved entertaining and throwing a good get together; from a good shrimp fry to a Luau, to a Mardi Gras celebration, she loved it all! Betty loved magnolias, the Amish country, and being a teacher's aide for 1st grade. She was nicknamed the "pocket lady" because of the books she carried around to read to the kids. The love of God that shined through her attracted kids and adults alike to her. We would be honored to have you come celebrate a life well lived with us at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., at Rahn Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45429. The time to celebrate with her will be from 10-11am on Thursday, September 1. Services will begin at 11 am with gravesite to follow. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

