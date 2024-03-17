Mercer, Beulah Jean



Mercer, Beulah Jean (Neace) Age 91 passed peacefully on Saturday March 9, 2024. She was born on November 22, 1932 to the late Lewis and Treskie (Brewer) Neace.



Beulah is preceded in death by her parents and Stepfather Clark Pennington; her son Raymond Mark Mercer; former husband Howard E. Mercer and brothers Art and Don Neace. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Sharon Mercer and Charlotte Barger; 4 sons Howard E. Mercer II (Linda), Harold E. Mercer (Diane), Ronald C. Mercer (Gay), Jeffrey B. Mercer (Valerie); and her grandchildren Paul (Charlotte), Timothy (Elizabeth), Mark, Samantha, Matthew (Courtney), Elizabeth (Ric), Brittany (Jessie), and Sean, brother Brown (Donna) Neace and Aunt Clara (Brewer) Mercer. Beulah loved and cared for her family and those who became family through friends and her children. She was a kind-hearted and loving wife, mother, friend and grandmother who never knew a stranger. She was an incredibly talented seamstress and knitter gifting countless heirlooms to her children and friends. Later in life she would crochet/knit blankets, hats and gloves for various churches to hand out to those who needed them during the Christmas season, and it was a hobby that brought her much joy. She will be greatly missed. Per the family's request, there are no services at this time. The family would like to thank Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community as well as Hospice of Dayton for their excellent and wonderful care. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com