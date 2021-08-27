MEINERS, Kylee Michelle



Kylee Michelle Meiners, age 9 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio,



on January 17, 2012. Kylee



was currently a fourth-grade



student at Bridgeport Elementary School. She attended Branches Church in Loveland, Ohio, and was baptized there by her sister, Jazmin McFalls. Kylee loved being outdoors, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing soccer.



Kylee is survived by her parents, Gary and Sheila Meiners; eighteen siblings, Stephanie (Mickelle), Jessica, Jenny (Tyrell), Sarah (Palmo), Jazmin (Chris), Nikki (Drew), Tory (Tommy), Jill (Rick), Cai, Mariah, Jaylynn, Ashton, Aiden, Mylee, Payton,



Jason Jr., Ayden, and Geovonnie; grandmother, Patrica



Adkins; Jason Lott (Dawn); Valerie; and numerous aunts,



uncles, cousins, and friends. Kylee was preceded in death



by her mother, Jessica N. Adkins.



A celebration of life will be held at Branches Church, 6541 Arborcrest Road, Loveland, Ohio, 45140, on Saturday at



11 AM.



Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Hope Bible Camp, 3162 Mt. Hope Road, Otway, Ohio, 45657. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com