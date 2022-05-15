MEFFORD, Barbara

MEFFORD (Markley),



Barbara Joyce



84 of Springfield, passed away at her residence on May 11, 2022, and went home to be with the Lord. She was born March 14, 1938, in Clark County at the country home of her parents Harold G. and Irene C. (Galloway) Markley. She was a graduate of Northeastern High School, Class of 1956, where shortly thereafter she met her future husband and love of her life Donald E. Mefford. They began dating, and from 1958-1959 they didn't go a single day without seeing each other. They were married on April, 17, 1959.



Barbara had two children, and being a wife, mother, and homemaker was her primary love and occupation. She was later employed by TAC Industries, where in 2007 she retired after more than 28yrs of service. Barbara was in the height of her glory when she was surrounded by her many brothers and sisters at family gatherings or spending time with her husband, children, and six beautiful grandchildren.



Barbara is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Donald E. Mefford; her children and spouses: Chad and Kelly (Davis) Mefford and Kila and Thomas Goodfellow; her grandchildren: Cameron, Braeden, Austin and Abigail Mefford and Kaitlyn and Grant Goodfellow; her siblings Harold "Ted" Markley, Miriam Jackey, Carolyn Paugh, and Douglas (Kay) Markley, and many very special nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Jonathan Markley, Madlyn Knisley, Joan Brill and infant sister Patricia Markley; sisters-in-law: Virginia Markley and Rosemary Markley; brothers-in-law: Ulrich "Ike" Knisley, John Brill, Earl Jackey and Sherman Paugh, and several beloved nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the special friends and family who have blessed them through their visits, thoughts and prayers and loving support.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 21st, 2022, at 11a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, James Markley officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 20th from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Somerford Cemetery. Online expression of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



