McQuinn, Violet

McQuinn (Reed), Violet Marie



Violet Marie McQuinn, age 90 of Middletown, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Hawthorn Glen Nursing Home. She was born January 3, 1934 in Middletown, the daughter of Leonard Cecil and Pearlie (Meadows) Reed. Violet was a member of Grand Avenue/Towne Boulevard Church of God. She enjoyed her family, friends, Bluegrass music and Elvis. Violet retired from Miami Carey after 30 years of service. She was an honorary mother to her children's friends.



Violet is survived by her children, Linda (husband, Rannie) Ashley, Heath (wife, Marcella) McQuinn, and Heather (husband, Dale) Glaize; grandchildren, Joshua McQuinn, Melissa (husband, Steven) Turner, Tori Ashley, Haley McQuinn, Linzie Glaize, Brittney Albin, Ashley Albin and Lindsey Albin; great grandchildren, Lydia Turner, Julia Turner, Rebekah Turner,Bethany Turner, Norah Turner, Jayse Tucker and Legend Smith; and daughter-in-law, Teresa McQuinn.



She was preceded in death by her parents; Seldon McQuinn; son, Seldon F. "Butch" McQuinn, Jr.; sister, Irene Combs; brothers, Robert, George and Elmer Reed.



Funeral services will be 1:00 pm on Thursday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mitchell Burch officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time on Thursday. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



