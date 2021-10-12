McKNIGHT, Paula D.



Paula D. McKnight age 72 of Hamilton passed away on



Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was born on July 10, 1949, in Sharonville, OH, the daughter of the late Allen and Pauline (nee Hopper) Pike. Paula is



survived by her loving husband of over 54 years Thomas McKnight; six children Tom McKnight, Daniel (Michele) McKnight, Deborah (Joey) Simpson, Jennifer (Scott) Grubb, Timothy (Andrea) McKnight and Abigail (Paul Jr) Case; thirteen grandchildren Tyler McKnight, Caleb McKnight, Marah Withers, Jacob Withers, Jeremy (Sarah) Withers, Joseph Simpson, Trinity Simpson, Sierra Grubb, Baylee Cunningham, Kaia Winsted, Hayden Boggs, Annabella Case, and Ethan Case; three great-grandchildren Jaxsen, Jace, and Jessa with twin great-grandchildren on the way; one special nephew Randy McKnight; four siblings Ronnie (Sandy) Pike, Elise (Claude) Henley, Sam (Sheila) Pike, and Rhonda Pike. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Cecil Benge and Pastor Timothy McKnight officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

